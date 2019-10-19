UFC Boston Results: Greg Hardy defeats Ben Sosoli

A heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Ben Sosoli takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Boston event.

Hardy (5-1 MMA) is coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over opponents Juan Adams and Dmitry Smolyakov.

The former NFL star’s lone MMA setback came to Allen Crowder in January, this after he was disqualified for an illegal knee strike.

Meanwhile, Ben Sosoli (7-2 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut at tonight’s UFC Boston event. Sesoli has gone undefeated (4-0, 1 no-contest) over his past five fights entering this evenings bout with Hardy.

Round one begins and Greg Hardy comes forward with a right that misses. He lands a left and Sosoli counters nicely over the top. Hardy attempts a head kick but it is blocked. Sosoli misses with a left. He looks to charge inside but Hardy circles out. ‘The Prince of War’ steps into the pocket and eats a left. Ben Sosoli is pressing the action. He is showing no fear of Hardy’s power. Two and a half minutes remain. Hardy lands a crisp right hand. He follows that up with a hook and then a low kick. Sosoli replies with a left hand. Greg Hardy with a nice low kick followed by an uppercut. The fighters exchanges punches to the body. Hardy misses with a low kick but lands a short right hook. Under one minute remains in the opening round. The former NFL player lands a big right hand. Sosoli eats it and comes forward. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Hardy snaps a jab. He misses with a right and Sosoli just misses with a counter left. The UFC newcomer lands a good combination. Greg Hardy circles to his left and looks to setup a big right. Sosoli avoids and comes forward with a punch that misses. Hardy with a low kick and then a snapping jab. Another low kick from Greg Hardy. Sosoli is having trouble getting inside. Another hard low kick from Hardy. And another! That one buckled Sosoli. Still the Australian stays on his feet and continues to press forward. Under two minutes remain in the round. Greg Hardy with another low kick. This time Ben Sosoli counters with a nice left over the top that lands flush. Hardy eats it and circles out. The former Dallas Cowboy lands a jab and then another. He misses with a hook and Sosoli counters with a left. The fighters miss with their final strikes of the round and we head to a third and final five minute set.

Apparently Greg Hardy used an inhaler between rounds. He told someone in his corner “USADA approved”.

Round three begins and it is more of the same from both fighters. Sosoli is finding a home for punches now but he is eating a ton of low kicks for his troubles. Greg Hardy puts the pressure on now. He is looking for the finish. Sosoli responds with a big shot. That was arguably the best of his fight. He charges at Hardy and lands another. Ben Sosoli is putting the pressure on now. Hardy retreats and the time expires.

Official UFC Boston Result: Greg Hardy def. Ben Sosoli by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

