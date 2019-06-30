Pros react to Francis Ngannou stopping Junior dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos squared off with dangerous knockout artist Francis Ngannou in tonight’s UFC Minneapolis main event.

Junior dos Santos (21-6 MMA) entered tonight’s event headliner on a three fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. Prior to that, ‘JDS’ had picked up wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa respectively.

As for ‘The Predator’, Francis Ngannou (14-3 MMA) was coming off a 26-second knockout victory over former champ Cain Velasquez at UFC Phoenix in February.

As many anticipated, tonight’s UFC Minneapolis main event did not last long. After landing a pair of hard low kicks, Ngannou was able to catch Ngannou with a right hand that had the former champion in trouble. From there, ‘The Predator’ would press forward and proceed to landing a looping punch that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas.

The stunning victory served as the third in a row for Francis Ngannou, and had many fans calling for a title shot against the winner of August’s highly anticipated Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic rematch.

Check out how the pros reacted to Francis Ngannou knocking out Junior dos Santos below:

I’m definitely trying to punch everyone like @francis_ngannou — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 30, 2019

I think this is the biggest/leanest NGannau has ever looked! #UFCMinneaopolis — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) June 30, 2019

Francis Ngannou's hits hard af! #UFCMinneapolis — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 30, 2019

OH. MY. WORD!!!! It should be illegal for someone to have that much power!! 😳😳 #UFCMinneaopolis — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 30, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019