Pros react to Francis Ngannou stopping Junior dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Image: @francisngannou on Instagram

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos squared off with dangerous knockout artist Francis Ngannou in tonight’s UFC Minneapolis main event.

Junior dos Santos (21-6 MMA) entered tonight’s event headliner on a three fight win streak, his latest being a second round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. Prior to that, ‘JDS’ had picked up wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa respectively.

As for ‘The Predator’, Francis Ngannou (14-3 MMA) was coming off a 26-second knockout victory over former champ Cain Velasquez at UFC Phoenix in February.

As many anticipated, tonight’s UFC Minneapolis main event did not last long. After landing a pair of hard low kicks, Ngannou was able to catch Ngannou with a right hand that had the former champion in trouble. From there, ‘The Predator’ would press forward and proceed to landing a looping punch that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas.

The stunning victory served as the third in a row for Francis Ngannou, and had many fans calling for a title shot against the winner of August’s highly anticipated Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic rematch.

Check out how the pros reacted to Francis Ngannou knocking out Junior dos Santos below:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019

 

