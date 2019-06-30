Aljamain Sterling extends gracious offer to Joseph Benavidez following UFC Minneapolis

A number one contender fight at flyweight was the co-main event of UFC Minneapolis. There, Joseph Benavidez was taking on Jussier Formiga in a rematch. And, just like the first fight, Benavidez TKO’d the Brazilian and secured himself as the top contender for the title.

Following the win, Joseph Benavidez called out the flyweight champion in Henry Cejudo.

“They call me Joey Two-Times. I beat [Dustin] Ortiz two times. I beat Formiga two times. Next, beating Cejudo two times,” Benavidez said in the Octagon. “Ton of respect for that guy. He’s calling out a lot of fights that don’t make sense.

“He knows I’m the hardest one out there. He knows I’m going to come after him every second. That’s the fight to make.”

Although Benavidez wants the fight, it may not be next. Cejudo is out until 2020 and may defend the bantamweight title first. However, if top bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling has any say, he believes Henry Cejudo vs. Joseph Benavidez should be next.

“If I lost the first crack at Henry Cejudo to Joseph Benavidez, I wouldn’t be mad at all,” Sterling wrote. “Joey B is a legend of the game and with that performance it’s tough to argue who should get the first chance to dethrone the King. Congrats Benavidez!”

The former flyweight title challenger is now on a three-fight winning streak and is 9-1 in his last 10 fights, with his only loss coming by split-decision to Sergio Pettis.

Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, had a huge win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238, in what many believed was a number one contender fight. The win extended his winning streak to four.

Whether or not Joseph Benavidez fights for the title next is unknown. But, if Aljamain Sterling has his way, the champ-champ will defend the 125-pound title first.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/29/2019.