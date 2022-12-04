x
Pros react after Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event was headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Kevin Holland.

Thompson (17-6-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger had scored wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Prior to that loss, ‘Trailblazer’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth war. Both men got off significant shots in the opening round and the frantic pace just continued into round two. However, in rounds three and four ‘Wonderboy’ turned the tide completely in his favor and began landing everything in his arsenal on ‘Trailblazer’. After narrowly surviving to see the horn at the end of round four, Holland’s corned stopped the fight in before the fifth and final round could begin.

Official UFC Result: Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland via TKO at 5:00 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Stephen Thompson defeating Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando:

