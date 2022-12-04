Pros react after Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando

Tonight’s UFC Orlando event was headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Kevin Holland.

Thompson (17-6-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger had scored wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Prior to that loss, ‘Trailblazer’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth war. Both men got off significant shots in the opening round and the frantic pace just continued into round two. However, in rounds three and four ‘Wonderboy’ turned the tide completely in his favor and began landing everything in his arsenal on ‘Trailblazer’. After narrowly surviving to see the horn at the end of round four, Holland’s corned stopped the fight in before the fifth and final round could begin.

Official UFC Result: Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland via TKO at 5:00 of Round 4

Let’s go big bro 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 4, 2022

Kevin’s doing a kata in the octagon right now. #UFCOrlando — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 4, 2022

What a round. Wonderboy light years ahead in skill technique and iq but that power is always a threat — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) December 4, 2022

The way Kev is slipping, Wonderboy has the same side head kick set up off his cross #UFCOrlando — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) December 4, 2022

Hell of a fight. So awesome seeing someone make Thompson fight. Respect to both of these warriors #UFCFightNight — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022

I’d like to see Kev reload the cross side this round, opposed to throw right, left. Go right, right. #UFCOrlando — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) December 4, 2022

Really competitive fight! Nothing worse than liking both athletes and having to watch someone lose but this is the game! Let’s go fellas! #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022

The broken hand is more likely from the punch. Forearm normally from blocks. #UFCOrlando — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 4, 2022

Kevin Holland sucks and is a bitch don’t ever speak my name again. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 4, 2022

Kevin is tough as hell 🤯#UFCOrlando — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 4, 2022

The shot Thompson took in the 1st off the forehead that rocked the shit out of him ended up winning him the fight 😂 Crazy ass sport. That was a damn good fight. Congratulations @WonderboyMMA you definitely got the skills to pay the bills. #UFCFightNight — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022

What a fight #UFCOrlando — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 4, 2022

