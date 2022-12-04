UFC Orlando Bonus Report: Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland get ‘FOTN’ honors

The Octagon returned to Florida for tonight’s UFC Orlando event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland.

Tonight’s welterweight main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth war. Both men got off significant shots in the opening round and the frantic pace just continued into round two. However, in rounds three and four ‘Wonderboy’ turned the tide completely in his favor and began landing everything in his arsenal on ‘Trailblazer’. After narrowly surviving to see the horn at the end of round four, Holland’s corned stopped the fight in before the fifth and final round could begin.

The co-main event of UFC Orlando featured another welterweight contest as Rafael dos Anjos collided with Bryan Barberena. The bout resulted in a second-round submission victory for ‘RDA’. The former UFC lightweight champion forced ‘Bam Bam’ to tapout with a rear-naked choke.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling battle in tonight’s UFC Orlando main event. ‘Wonderboy’ won the fight via fourth round TKO after Holland’s corned waved the fight off between rounds.

Performance of the night: Sergei Pavlovich earned an extra $50k for his sensational first-round knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The Russian improved to 17-1 overall with the win.

Performance of the night: Roman Dolidze pocketed an extra $50k for his amazing TKO victory over Jack Hermansson. Dolidze utilized a calf splicer and some ground and pound to finish off ‘The Joker’.

