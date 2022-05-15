Pros react after Ryan Spann stops Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 54

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba.

Spann (19-7 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith his last time out. Prior to that loss, ‘Superman’ was coming off a first round TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov.

Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2021, where he picked up a decision win over Devin Clark. ‘The Hulk’ has put together a record 5-5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2016.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 co-main event proved to be the quick and wild affair that many were anticipating. Both men were throwing big strikes from the opening bell before ‘The Hulk’ decided to transition to his wrestling. At first it appeared he was having some success in the grappling department. However, after moving in for a third takedown attempt, he got caught in a front choke which quickly forced him to tap.

Official UFC Vegas 54 Result: Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Spann vs. Cutelaba’ below:

I have no doubt this fight will be CRAZY!

Let’s go Hulk! 🇲🇩🇷🇴

#UFCVegas54 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) May 15, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Ryan Spann defeating Ion Cutelaba:

@Superman_Spann okay I’ll admit your guillotine is better… for now. Congratulations my brother — Ramiz Brahimaj (@170Ramiz) May 15, 2022

Superman defeats hulk #UFCVegas54 submission specialist — Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) May 15, 2022

