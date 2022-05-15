Pros react after Jan Blachowicz defeats Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Jan Blachowicz taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in October of 2021. Prior to that setback, the Polish standout had put together a five-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘The Rocket’ was coming off back-to-back decision wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 main event was a fun and entertaining contest for as long as it lasted. The light heavyweight standouts battled it out in a very competitive opening two rounds. Unfortunately, disaster struck in round three when Aleksandar Rakic appeared to blow out his right knee while stepping back and planting his foot. He collapsed to the ground and Jan Blachowicz took mercy by not unleashing any ground and pound before the referee ultimately stepped in.

Official UFC Vegas 54 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO at 1:11 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jan Blachowicz defeating Aleksandar Rakic:

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight next following his TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic at tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event?

