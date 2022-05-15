Pros react after Jan Blachowicz defeats Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Jan Blachowicz taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in October of 2021. Prior to that setback, the Polish standout had put together a five-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘The Rocket’ was coming off back-to-back decision wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 main event was a fun and entertaining contest for as long as it lasted. The light heavyweight standouts battled it out in a very competitive opening two rounds. Unfortunately, disaster struck in round three when Aleksandar Rakic appeared to blow out his right knee while stepping back and planting his foot. He collapsed to the ground and Jan Blachowicz took mercy by not unleashing any ground and pound before the referee ultimately stepped in.

Official UFC Vegas 54 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO at 1:11 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blachowicz vs. Rakic’ below:

Hmm who u got ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 15, 2022

Great main event of two of my former foes. I’m going with @JanBlachowicz #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

Main event time ! New school or old school ? I see Rakic coming out on fire, Jan is gonna have to weather a storm ! #ufcvegas54 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 15, 2022

Win lose or draw @JanBlachowicz is a very inspiring dude. Let’s go polish power #UFCVegas54 — Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) May 15, 2022

Jan fighting like he wants that belt back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

I give the first round to rakic #UFCVegas54 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) May 15, 2022

Rakic has a shin guard of swelling on that left leg! #UFCVegas54 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022

Great first round !!! Great fight !! Think Jan took that. Beautiful low kicks #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Jan Blachowicz defeating Aleksandar Rakic:

ACL I bet. Unfortunate for Rakic. Good fight bu both guys to that point. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 15, 2022

Looks like Im going to upset a couple guys pretty soon 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 15, 2022

Seeing someone else blow their knee out 🤢 worst thing honestly #UFCVegas54 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 15, 2022

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight next following his TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic at tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event?

