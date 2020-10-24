Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC 254

Tonight’s UFC 254 co-main event featured a key middleweight battle as former division champion Robert Whittaker faced off with surging contender Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier (13-4 MMA) had entered today’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Copenhagen in September of 2019. Prior to defeating ‘The Joker’, Cannonier had earned TKO wins over former MMA champions in Anderson Silva and David Branch respectively.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (21-5 MMA) was looking to build off the momentum of his recent win over Darren Till when he squared off with Cannonier at UFC 254. The former middleweight champion was hoping that an impressive win over ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will earn him a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that if Jared Cannonier can defeat Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, he will then receive the next title opportunity against reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya.

Tonight’s UFC 254 co-main event proved to be a grueling three round contest. Both Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier had their moments, but after fifteen minutes of action it was clear ‘The Reaper’ had done enough to be awarded victory.

Official UFC 254 Result: Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

