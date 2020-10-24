Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC 254

Tonight’s UFC 254 co-main event featured a key middleweight battle as former division champion Robert Whittaker faced off with surging contender Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier (13-4 MMA) had entered today’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Copenhagen in September of 2019. Prior to defeating ‘The Joker’, Cannonier had earned TKO wins over former MMA champions in Anderson Silva and David Branch respectively.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (21-5 MMA) was looking to build off the momentum of his recent win over Darren Till when he squared off with Cannonier at UFC 254. The former middleweight champion was hoping that an impressive win over ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will earn him a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that if Jared Cannonier can defeat Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, he will then receive the next title opportunity against reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya.

Tonight’s UFC 254 co-main event proved to be a grueling three round contest. Both Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier had their moments, but after fifteen minutes of action it was clear ‘The Reaper’ had done enough to be awarded victory.

Official UFC 254 Result: Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Whittaker defeating Cannonier below:

Maaaan here we go…. CO MAIN EVENT!!!! Who y’all taking in this one? #UFC254 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

Why has cannonier still got his comb in his hair warning up. #UFC254 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 24, 2020

Let’s go!!!! I’m with the Killa gorilla!!!! — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 24, 2020

2 killers!! I got Whittaker for this one! #UFC254 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) October 24, 2020

Man Whittaker has to start checking these kicks — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) October 24, 2020

Man that is a tough round to call. I go Cannonier 10-9 — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) October 24, 2020

Apart from the leg kicks I say 1-0 Whittaker! #UFC254 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

Retweet if you think title eliminators should be 5 rounds. Whittaker vs Cannonier deserves a full 25. @ufc — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 24, 2020

Whittaker’s Jab is looking good — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) October 24, 2020

Low kicks were a good idea, but you need so much more to win with Whittaker. Precise boxing in all rounds and this great high kick in the third by Robert. Congrats @robwhittakermma. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 24, 2020

Congrats to Whitaker!!! He’s the man ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 24, 2020

Man Whittaker looked great but I’m having a hard time seeing him vs Adesanya going different than last time — “Young Superstar” (@Benaskren) October 24, 2020

Who would you like to see Robert Whittaker fight next following his decision victory over Jared Cannonier today on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020