UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov stops Justin Gaethje (Video)

Today’s UFC 254 event is headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and current interim champ Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2 MMA) will enter his showdown with Khabib on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by form of stoppage. In his most recent effort at UFC 249, ‘<a href=”https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/conor-mcgregor/justin-gaethje-slams-conor-mcgregor-says-the-former-champ-champ-is-lying-to-avoid-looking-like-a-bitch/”>The Highlight</a>’ defeated Tony Ferguson by way of fifth round TKO to capture the <a href=”http://www.ufc.com”>promotions</a> interim lightweight world title.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19. ‘The Eagle’ most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight crown.

Round one of the UFC 254 main event begins and the fighters meet in the center of the Octagon. Justin Gaethje throws an inside low kick that partially connects. He feints with another but draws no reaction from Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ with a nice right hand. Gaethje counters with one of his own. Khabib is utlizing a lot of pressure early. He lands a good jab. Gaethje counters with a low kick. Another solid jab from Khabib. He looks to force the clinch but can’t. Justin Gaethje with a looping right hand. Nurmagomedov just misses with an uppercut. Khabib with a jab and then a kick to the body. A knee lands for ‘The Eagle’. He is pushing a furious pace here early. A good right hand lands for Khabib Nurmagomedov. He throws a flying knee that just misses the mark. Justin with a nice jab as Khabib comes forward. The undefeated Russian with a looping right. Gaethje lands a body shot. Another good right for Nurmagomedov. Justin Gaethje counters with a left hook. Khabib shoots in for a double leg and scores a late takedown. Twenty seconds remain. Khabib moves to mount and looks for an armbar. He is close but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 254 main event begins and Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to apply pressure. Justin Gaethje lands a left hook on the counter. He scores with another. Khaib with a jab. He looks for a takedown but it is not there. Justin with a hard outside low kick. Now he goes inside. Nurmagomedov dives in and scores a takedown. He moves immediately to full mount. Wow! He rolls for a triangle choke and it is tight this one is all over.

Shiiiiit the ref didn't see Justin tap and Khabib put him to sleep! pic.twitter.com/kLnhXPoUsK — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 24, 2020

Official UFC 254 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 23, 2020