Pros react after Michel Pereira defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55

By
Chris Taylor
-
Michel Pereira
Image via @michelpereiraufc on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 event was co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michel Pereira taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Pereira (28-11 MMA) had entered the contest on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Andre Fialho. ‘Demolidor’ was looking to earn his sixth career UFC victory this evening.

Meanwhile, Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event with hopes of rebounding from his split decision loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 269. The Argentine has alternated between losses and wins since returning to action in 2021.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Michael Pereira got off to a strong start in the opening round but Santiago Ponzinibbio stormed back in round two. The third and final five minutes was an all out brawl but did not conclude in a finish. Thus we went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Vegas 55 Result: Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted below:

Post-fight reactions to Michel Pereira defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio:

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his split decision victory over Ponzinibbio this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM