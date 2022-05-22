Pros react after Michel Pereira defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 event was co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Michel Pereira taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Pereira (28-11 MMA) had entered the contest on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a decision victory over Andre Fialho. ‘Demolidor’ was looking to earn his sixth career UFC victory this evening.

Meanwhile, Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event with hopes of rebounding from his split decision loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 269. The Argentine has alternated between losses and wins since returning to action in 2021.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Michael Pereira got off to a strong start in the opening round but Santiago Ponzinibbio stormed back in round two. The third and final five minutes was an all out brawl but did not conclude in a finish. Thus we went to the judges scorecards for decision.

Official UFC Vegas 55 Result: Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted below:

This next one is the peoples main event tonight !! #UFCVegas55 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 22, 2022

Who’s got this going 3 rounds lol. Any bets ? #UFCVegas55 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 22, 2022

The size difference is stunning. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 22, 2022

Don’t like the way ponzinibio turns away when under attack — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 22, 2022

Michel is starting to chase! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

1-1 goin into 3rd for Michel Vs Santiago #UFCVegas54 — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) May 22, 2022

1-1 going into the third! Let’s see who digs deep here! #UFCVegas55 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 22, 2022

What a 3rd round 👏🏽 I appreciate the effort #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022

This is a great freaking fight! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Michel Pereira defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio:

Well that was super fun! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 22, 2022

Give those men that money!!! FOTN! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

Holy hell! That was a intense fight. These boys both wanted to win! #ufcvegas55 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 22, 2022

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his split decision victory over Ponzinibbio this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments.