Triller Triad Combat Results: Kubrat Pulev KO’s Frank Mir (Video)

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat event is headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Frank Mir taking on Kubrat Pulev.

Mir (0-1 Boxing, 19-3 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, made his professional boxing debut back in April where he suffered a loss to Steve Cunningham.

Meanwhile, Kubrat Pulev (28-2 Boxing) most recently competed in December of 2020, where he suffered a ninth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Round one of the Triller Triad Combat main event begins and Kubrat Pulev is able to get off some big shots early. Frank Mir is rocked. Another left hook. He is out on his feet. This one is all over.

Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/t0BmaKYPSs — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Kubrat Pulev just finished Frank Mir in the first round! Mir was out on his feet! 🤯pic.twitter.com/5ed82vbkoA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 28, 2021

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Kubrat Pulev def. Frank Mir via TKO in Round 1

What did you think of tonight’s ‘Pulev vs. Mir’ contest? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!