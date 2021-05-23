Pros react after Jack Hermansson defeats Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27

A middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan kicked off tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 main card.

Hermansson (22-6 MMA) entered tonight’s fight looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori. Prior to that setback, ‘The Joker’ had earned an impressive first round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum.

Meanwhile, Edmen Shahbazyan (11-2 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since suffering his first professional setback to Derek Brunson back in August. ‘The Golden Boy’ had gone 4-1 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s Hermansson vs. Shahbazyan fight proved to be a grueling fifteen-minute affair. Edmen Shahbazyan was able to get off to a terrific start in round one, landing a plethora of hard punches and low kicks. ‘The Joker’ would get back in the fight in round two, this after landing a much needed takedown. With that said, Shahbazyan was able to score a sweep late in the round, making the second frame a tough one to call. With the fight seemingly up for grabs in round three, the veteran in Jack Hermansson was able to find another gear and put on a dominant final five minutes. The perennial contender battered the 23-year-old with punches and elbows before the horn mercifully sounded to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 27 Result: Jack Hermansson def. Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Hermansson defeating Shahbazyan below:

Big pivotal Middleweight match up right here! Let’s gooo!! #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 22, 2021

Incredible round for the Golden Boy @edmenshahbazyan #UFCVegas27 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) May 22, 2021

1-1 — C H🖕🏽T O VERA (@chitoveraUFC) May 22, 2021

So who wins this RD now? I think Hermansson with 2 TDs and more control time but Edmen ended really strong! #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 22, 2021

I think it’s 1-1 and this 3rd is always a gut check. Who wants it more! You learn a lot about yourself here. Whether or not you’ll find a way or just coast bc it’s easier to do. Not by choice. Sometimes the mind drifts and the body stops responding #UFCVegas27 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 22, 2021

More reactions to Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27:

Pressure Kills — C H🖕🏽T O VERA (@chitoveraUFC) May 22, 2021

Gotta get a under-hook on bottom. Can’t grab the head. It locks you in. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 22, 2021

Dick punch because you can afford the point taken. I see you Jack — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 22, 2021

Tough night for Edmen lots of talent head high and keep the work. — C H🖕🏽T O VERA (@chitoveraUFC) May 22, 2021

Who would you like to see Jack Hermansson fight next following his decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!