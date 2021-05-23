Paul Felder announces his retirement from MMA, UFC fighters react

Perennial lightweight contender Paul Felder shocked fight fans this evening when he announced his MMA retirement during the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast.

Felder (17-6 MMA) had most recently competed this past November where he suffered a split-decision setback to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14. The ruling marked Paul’s third straight split-decision result, as he had previously suffered a loss to Dan Hooker which was preceded by a win over Edson Barboza.

Despite still being in the mix at 155-pounds, Paul Felder announced this evening that he has lost the fire to compete and thus will be hanging up his gloves for good.

“I don’t have that burning desire to fight for many more years to become the champion… I love the UFC with all of my heart for everything that they’ve given me.” – Felder said during tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 broadcast.

Interestingly, Paul Felder remains the last man to defeat newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who he defeated via TKO at UFC 218.

During his impressive run with the UFC, ‘The Irish Dragon’ scored victories over Danny Castillo, Daron Cruickshank, Josh Burkman, Stevie Ray, Charles Oliveira, James Vick and the aforementioned Edson Barboza.

Paul Felder will now focus on his gig of UFC commentator, a role which he had thrived in thus far.

Check out how the pros reacted to Felder’s surprise retirement announcement below:

Congratulations to Paul Felder on his retirement. A legend and always must see television. @felderpaul #UFCVegas27 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) May 23, 2021

Thanks @felderpaul enjoy life — C H🖕🏽T O VERA (@chitoveraUFC) May 23, 2021

Guys after seeing Me and @felderpaul , @bullyb170 just retired. Ima talk to him tho @ufc, don’t worry I got this!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 23, 2021

Proud of you @felderpaul, congrats on the retirement! You’re an absolute legend. Your fights were always incredibly entertaining and an honor to work. So glad we will still be graced with your expertise and presence around the octagon — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) May 23, 2021

Legend 🙌🏼 @felderpaul Thank you for all the years of great fights! #irishdragon — Cynthia Calvillo (@cyn_calvillo) May 23, 2021

Congrats on the retirement @felderpaul fun fact Paul and I are 2x “mma Eskimo brothers” (beating 2 of the same opponents)… cheers man 🍻 #UFCVegas27 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) May 23, 2021

What was your reaction to Paul Felder’s surprise retirement announcement during tonight’s UFC Vegas 27 broadcast? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!