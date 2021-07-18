Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31

Chris Taylor
Islam Makhachev, UFC Vegas 31
Islam Makhachev

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event was headlined by a key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev (20-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 259, where he had scored a third round submission victory over Drew Dober. The Russian standout was riding a seven fight unbeaten streak into tonight’s headliner.

Meanwhile, Thiago Moises (15-5 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 31 on a three-fighting winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Hernandez in February. The Brazilian had gone 4-2 overall inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s event.

UFC Vegas 31
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 main event proved to be another coming out party for Islam Makhachev. The Russian standout was able to utilize his strong grappling skills to control the pace of the fight through fifteen minutes before eventually securing a fight-ending submission in round four.

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Thiago Moises via submission in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to Makhachev vs. Moises below:

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises:

