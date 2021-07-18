Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event was headlined by a key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev (20-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 259, where he had scored a third round submission victory over Drew Dober. The Russian standout was riding a seven fight unbeaten streak into tonight’s headliner.

Meanwhile, Thiago Moises (15-5 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 31 on a three-fighting winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Hernandez in February. The Brazilian had gone 4-2 overall inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 main event proved to be another coming out party for Islam Makhachev. The Russian standout was able to utilize his strong grappling skills to control the pace of the fight through fifteen minutes before eventually securing a fight-ending submission in round four.

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Thiago Moises via submission in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to Makhachev vs. Moises below:

This is your time @MAKHACHEVMMA LEZZZZZ GOOOOOO BROTHER 👊🏽‼️‼️‼️👊🏽 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) July 18, 2021

Are we about to witness the next dominate UFC champion? #UFCVegas31 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 18, 2021

Hope we aint got 5 rounds of this 😴 🥱 #UFCVegas31 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 18, 2021

Islam is smeshing his way out of a heel hook 😮 #UFCVegas31 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 18, 2021

Moises needs something big. Makhachev running away with this very decisively. I did like that heel hook attempt from Moises tho but Islam is still strong and the fresher fighter. #UFCVegas31 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 18, 2021

Islam Makhachev is so overrated 😂 i’d play with him in there before i took any submission i wanted. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 18, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises:

Wow!! That finish makes a statement! #UFCVegas31 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 18, 2021

These guys ain’t fighting like they’re on a main event #UFCVegas31 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 18, 2021

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Thiago Moises at tonight’s UFC Vegas 31? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!