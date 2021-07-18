Jeremy Stephens issues statement following 65-second loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 31

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens squared off with Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight contest on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event.

Stephens (28-19 MMA) was returning to the promotions 155lbs division in hopes of ending a four-fight losing skid. During that rough stretch, ‘Lil Heathen’ had suffered featherweight losses to Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (19-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 event looking to build off his impressive second round knockout victory over Scott Holtzman from back in April.

Tonight’s Stephens vs. Gamrot lightweight matchup lasted only 65 seconds. The Polish fighter was able to secure an early single leg takedown and immediately began working for a submission. He locked up a kimura and after a quick adjustment Stephens was forced to tap.

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Jeremy Stephens via submission at 1:05 of Round 1

As noted above, tonight’s loss was ‘Lil Heathen’s’ fifth in a row and third stoppage loss in his past five fights. Adding salt to the wound was the fact that tonight’s setback also served as the first submission loss of Stephens’ storied UFC career.

Shortly after making his wat back to the dressing room, a disappointed Jeremy Stephens took to Twitter where he addressed his fans with the following apology.

Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of. 🙏🏽 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 18, 2021

It remains unclear if Jeremy Stephens will remain at lightweight following tonight’s first round stoppage loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

Who would you like to see ‘Lil Heathen’ matched up against in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!