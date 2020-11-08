Pros react after Glover Teixeira stops Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

By
Chris Taylor
-
Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Santos (21-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian had strung together a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos had picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his recent TKO victory over Anthony Smith back in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, had won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 main event proved to be an absolute thriller of a fight. Thiago Santos was able to drop Glover Teixeira on multiple occasions in the fight, but the 41-year-old veteran scored timely takedowns to slow down the hard-hitting ‘Maretta’. In round three, Glover would secure a fight-ending rear-naked choke victory.

Official UFC Vegas 13 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Thiago Santos via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Teixeira defeating Santos below:

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1325313946341961728

Who would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight next following his submission victory over Thiago Santos this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 7, 2020