Pros react after Glover Teixeira stops Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Santos (21-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian had strung together a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos had picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his recent TKO victory over Anthony Smith back in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, had won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 main event proved to be an absolute thriller of a fight. Thiago Santos was able to drop Glover Teixeira on multiple occasions in the fight, but the 41-year-old veteran scored timely takedowns to slow down the hard-hitting ‘Maretta’. In round three, Glover would secure a fight-ending rear-naked choke victory.

Official UFC Vegas 13 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Thiago Santos via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Teixeira defeating Santos below:

I’m exited for this both warriors very tough guys #UFCVegas13 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) November 8, 2020

Is glover the toughest man alive? #respect — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2020

We got ourselves a fight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Teixeira is so tough! Idk how he keeps on doing this!! Just weathers the early storms of his past few opponents and somehow gets them down and works his BJJ magic.

It makes you wonder how much more “fresh” he’d be if he used this fight style his entire UFC career. #UFCVegas13 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 8, 2020

Jiu jitsu ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 8, 2020

YoOoOoO!! THAT WAS CRAZY!!! Santos better throw the kitchen sink- AGAIN! #UFCVegas13 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 8, 2020

Wow Glover ☺️ you’re out here doing it for us Veterans 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #UFCVegas13 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) November 8, 2020

Respect to @gloverteixeira what a fight 👊🏾 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 8, 2020

I’m proud to have beat this guy, I like him 🤙🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

The last words I had with Glover at the hotel after our fight was "you will be back big man you are not done.". Man did he come back in a BIG way! Congrats @gloverteixeira on a tough and well fought battle and victory. Go get your strap OG!! — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 8, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 7, 2020