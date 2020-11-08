UFC Vegas 13 Results: Glover Teixeira stops Thiago Santos (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Santos (21-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 239 in July of 2019, where he suffered a split-decision setback in his effort to dethrone Jon Jones of the promotions light heavyweight title. Prior to the setback, which left ‘Marreta’ needing knee surgery, the Brazilian was riding a four-fight winning streak. During that impressive run Thiago Santos picked up a TKO victory over reigning light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (31-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 event looking to build off the momentum from his TKO victory over Anthony Smith in May. The former light heavyweight title challenger, Teixeira, has won four fights in a row ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

Round one begins and Thiago Santos quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He throws a front kick to the body of Teixeira. Santos with a big left hand that just misses the mark. He lands a beautiful right hook and Glover is badly hurt. He dives for a takedown but Santos is all over him with strikes. Glover Teixeira is relentless on this takedown. He has Thiago pinned against the cage and slams him to the floor. He immediately moves to full mount and begins landing strikes. Santos gets back to half guard but there is three minutes on the clock. Glover Teixeira moves back to the full mount position. Big ground and pound now from Glover. Santos scrambles back to half guard but can’t seem to shake Teixeira off of him. Another scrambles and Thiago Santos gets to full guard position from off of his back. Glover continues to throw ground and pound but nothing is landing clean.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 13 main event begins and Thiago Santos lands a low kick to start. Glover looks to come forward but eats a pair of kicks. Teixeira with continued pressure and he dives in on a takedown and gets it. He immediately passes to half guard with four minutes remaining on the clock. Big punches now from the 41-year-old Teixeira. Big forearm strikes from Glover now. He moves to full mount. Santos quickly scrambles back to half guard. More ground and pound from Glover Teixeira. He moves to side control and then takes the back of Thiago and locks in a rear-naked choke. The submission hold is tight but the horn sounds to save Santos for now.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 13 headliner begins and Thiago Santos drops Glover Teixeira with a huge left hand. He immediately jumps on the veteran and looks to finish him with ground and pound. Teixeira survives but Santos remains in half guard. Huge shots from ‘Maretta’ now. Glover scrambles and takes top position. He gets on the back of Thiago and locks in a choke. This one is all over. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 13 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Thiago Santos via submission in Round 3

