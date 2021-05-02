Pros react after Giga Chikadze TKO’s Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25

A featherweight bout featuring fan favorite Cub Swanson taking on Giga Chikadze served as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event.

Swanson (27-12 MMA) had entered the matchup on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a knockout win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 256. With that said, ‘Killer Cub’ had gone just 2-4 over his past six Octagon appearances overall prior to tonight’s contest.

As for Giga Chikadze (13-2 MMA), the Georgian standout entered UFC Vegas 25 on a seven-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Jamey Simmons. The 32-year-old had gone a perfect 5-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2019.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 co-main event proved to be a short contest. After an early flurry from Cub Swanson, Giga Chikadze calmly circled out of the pocket and proceeded to land a fight-ending liver kick. The impressive finish marked the Georgian’s eighth victory in a row.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Giga Chikadze def. Cub Swanson via TKO at 1:03 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Chikadze defeating Swanson below:

Here we go!! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 2, 2021

Now this next fight should be fun. Happy for giga to get this opportunity! Cub is a beast #UFCVegas25 — Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) May 2, 2021

I’m really torn on this one! #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Giga Chikadze stopping Cub Swanson in round one:

God damnit — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 2, 2021

Damn! Liver kick!! Those never feel good! Georgia 🇬🇪 on fire tonight! #UFCVegas25 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 2, 2021

Wow. That guys sharp!! I’m a fan 🙌🏾 #UFCVegas25 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 2, 2021

Who would you like to see Giga Chikadze fight next following his TKO victory over Cub Swanson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!