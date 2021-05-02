UFC Vegas 25 Results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in Round 1 (Video)

A featherweight bout featuring fan favorite Cub Swanson taking on Giga Chikadze serves as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event.
Swanson (27-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a knockout win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 256. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 2-4 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.
As for Giga Chikadze (12-2 MMA), the Georgian standout will enter UFC Vegas 25 on a seven-fight win streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Jamey Simmons. The 32-year-old has gone a perfect 5-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2019.
Round one of the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event begins and Cub Swanson immediately looks to close the distance. He comes forward with a flurry. Giga Chikadze circles and then lands a nasty kick to the liver of Swanson. Cub drops and Giga swarms with punches. This one is all over.
Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Giga Chikadze def. Cub Swanson via TKO in Round 1
