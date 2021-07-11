Pros react after Dustin Poirier TKO’s Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Tonight’s UFC 264 was headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy fight between lightweight standouts Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) collided in their rubber match this evening in Las Vegas, with the winner expected to be booked against newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Tonight’s trilogy fight at UFC 264 proved to be another wild fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just moments later. From there, Dustin Poirier began to unload ground and pound on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irishman would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle leading to what is believed to be a leg break.

Official UFC 264 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Poirier vs. McGregor 3 below:

Got goosebumps…this will not disappoint!! 👀 #UFC264 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 11, 2021

Can’t Sit Down For This!!! #UFC264 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 11, 2021

This fight going to be a heartbreaker but a good one it will be! @ufc #UFC264 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 11, 2021

A lot on the line for my man Connor — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 11, 2021

🤷🏿 I mean … — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) July 11, 2021

Man, I wonder if he will ever fight again after this.. heal up champ, this is terrible — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 11, 2021

SLEEPY MCGREGOR !! — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Lol they still talking shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 11, 2021

