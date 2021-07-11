UFC 264 Results: Dustin Poirier TKO’s Conor McGregor (Video)

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide for a third time in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (26-7 MMA) will have their highly anticipated rubber match this evening, with the winner expected to be the first man to challenge newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Round one of the UFC 264 main event begins and Conor McGregor throws a spinning back kick that partially connects. He lands a hard low kick and then another. He coming with a ton a pace early one here. The Irishman with a high kick. He swings and just misses with a huge left. Big punches from both men in the pocket. McGregor slams another low kick into the lead leg of Poirier. He lands another and then a left hand over the top. Poirier replies with a right and then a left. That appeared to stun Conor McGregor. The former two-division champ leaps in and grabs a hold of the clinch. McGregor lands a knee. He grabs a guillotine and drops down for it. The submission hold appears to be tight. Dustin Poirier escapes. He begins to land some ground and pound. Conor McGregor replies with elbows from off his back. Poirier answers with elbows of his own. He postures up and begins raining down big strikes on McGregor. The Irish star lands a nice upkick. Poirier just eats it and unloads more ground and pound. McGregor gets back to his feet. He leaps in with a left and appears to roll his ankle. He did. It looks broken. This one is over.

Official UFC 264 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO at 5:00 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Poirier fight next following his TKO victory over McGregor this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!