Khabib Nurmagomedov blasts ‘evil’ Conor McGregor following UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov blasted ‘evil’ Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (27-7 MMA) collided in their rubber match this evening in Las Vegas, with the winner expected to be booked against newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) has a history with both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, having defeated both men by submission during his historic reign atop the UFC’s lightweight division.

With that said, it was no surprise that ‘The Eagle’ tuned in to watch the UFC 264 main event this evening.

Tonight’s trilogy fight at UFC 264 proved to be another wild fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just moments later. From there, Dustin Poirier began to unload ground and pound on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irishman would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle leading to what is believed to be a leg break.

Official UFC 264 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 1

Check out how Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

As noted by ‘The Eagle’ above, the expectation is now that Poirier will go on to challenge newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

