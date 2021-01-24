Conor McGregor reacts following loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor did not deliver on the “masterpiece” he had promised in his rematch with Dustin Poirier at tonight’s UFC 257 event.

The Irish star returned from a twelve month layoff this evening in hopes of earning his second career victory over ‘The Diamond’.

Poirier and McGregor had initially collided in a featherweight contest at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Due to his previous success against Poirier, McGregor was brimming with confidence ahead of this weekend’s rematch on Fight Island.

Conor McGregor had predicted another first round finish and at some points of tonight’s opening round it looked like he could get it. However, by round two the low kicks of Dustin Poirier had begun to take there toll and the Irish fighter began to get overwhelmed against the cage. Poirier proceeded to unload punches until ‘Notorious’ hit the canvas and then finished him off with ground and pound.

Conor McGregor was interview by Jon Anik immediately following tonight’s loss and shared the following words for his fanbase.

“You know, its hard to overcome inactivity. Especially over long periods of time. His leg kicks were good. That low calf kick was very good.” McGregor said. “My leg was dead and then I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. I mean its inactivity and that is it. Dustin is some fighter though. If you don’t put in the time in here (Octagon), you’re going to get cold in here. I have to dust it off and come back and that’s what I will do.”

