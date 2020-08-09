Pros react after Derrick Lewis KO’s Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6

A key heavyweight bout between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and perennial contender Aleksei Oleinik headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 event.

Derrick Lewis (23-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, this after edging out victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov in his most recent Octagon appearances. After coming up short in his title opportunity against then-champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, ‘The Black Beast’ has since gone 2-1.

Meanwhile, Aleksei Oleinik (59-13 MMA) also entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 main event sporting a two fight win streak. In his most previous effort at UFC 249, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ had scored a split-decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Prior to that, Oleinik was coming off a submission victory over Maurice Green at UFC 246.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 main event resulted in another devastating knockout for Derrick Lewis. After a back and forth opening round, which saw both men obtain some dominant positions, ‘The Black Beast’ was able to land a massive right in round two that sent his Russian opponent crashing to the canvas. Lewis quickly leaped on Oleinik with some nasty ground and pound which forced the referee to mercifully leap in and call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 6 Result: Derrick Lewis KO’s Aleksei Oleinik in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Lewis defeating Oleinik below:

46 Submissions AND 46 first round finishes!! Think about that for a second… 🤯 #oleinik #UFCVegas6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 9, 2020

The big men bring the danger!! #UFCVegas6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 9, 2020

Terrible decision by hot balls to clinch and get a takedown. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

Derrick might have too thick of a neck for that that Ezekiel choke?!! #UFCVegas6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 9, 2020

Damn the black beast threw him down like nothing. Lewis lookin well versed on the ground so far. Spoke too soon Oleinik on top. # UFCVegas6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 9, 2020

See why did Lewis waste R1 grappling, just do that. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

I’m just here for the Derrick Lewis post fight interview! #UFCFightNight 😂😂😂 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 9, 2020

