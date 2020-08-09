Pros react to Chris Weidman defeating Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6

Chris Taylor
Chris Weidman

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 co-headliner featured former middleweight champion Chris Weidman taking on surging division contender Omari Akhmedov.

Weidman (14-5 MMA) was returning to middleweight after suffering a first round knockout loss to Dominick Reyes in his light heavyweight debut. ‘The All American’ had gone just 1-3 in his past four fights at 185lbs entering tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s co-headliner on a six fight unbeaten streak. The ‘Wolverine’s’ lone blemish during that impressive stretch had come in the form of a draw with fellow middleweight standout Marvin Vettori.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 co-main event proved to be a grueling fifteen minute contest. Both men appeared to be gassing towards the end of round two, but it was Chris Weidman who found a second wind in round three and was able to pick up a much needed victory.

Official UFC Vegas 6 Result: Chris Weidman def. Omari Akhem by decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Weidman defeating Akhmedov below:

 

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020