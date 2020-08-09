Pros react to Chris Weidman defeating Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 co-headliner featured former middleweight champion Chris Weidman taking on surging division contender Omari Akhmedov.

Weidman (14-5 MMA) was returning to middleweight after suffering a first round knockout loss to Dominick Reyes in his light heavyweight debut. ‘The All American’ had gone just 1-3 in his past four fights at 185lbs entering tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s co-headliner on a six fight unbeaten streak. The ‘Wolverine’s’ lone blemish during that impressive stretch had come in the form of a draw with fellow middleweight standout Marvin Vettori.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 co-main event proved to be a grueling fifteen minute contest. Both men appeared to be gassing towards the end of round two, but it was Chris Weidman who found a second wind in round three and was able to pick up a much needed victory.

Official UFC Vegas 6 Result: Chris Weidman def. Omari Akhem by decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Weidman defeating Akhmedov below:

Really like Omari and Weidman. This should be a fun fight — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) August 9, 2020

Weisman needs a win here!! Let’s go Chris — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

I fight in a cage so don’t get scared of much. But @ImShannonTho has made me afraid to not root for Weidman here #UFCVegas6 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) August 9, 2020

Yep, Chris is showing that karate swag style early! #UFCVegas6 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 9, 2020

Very wrestling heavy R1 for Weidman, looks good and takes the round. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

Nothing worse than when you are about to get a takedown and the fence stops their fall 😂 #UFCVegas6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 9, 2020

Those liver shots are landing. Ouch #UFCVegas6 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 9, 2020

Sooo proud of my buddy @chrisweidman on getting that W tonight!! Way to dig deep brotha! #UFCVegas6 #ufc — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 9, 2020

Love the Weidman won, but how the eff did 2 judges give him a 10-8 — Funky (@Benaskren) August 9, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020