Video | Derrick Lewis delivered another classic post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 6

Derrick Lewis was looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he squared off with Aleksei Oleinik this evening at UFC Vegas 6.

Lewis (24-7 MMA), who is known for his remarkable knockout power, was actually coming off back-to-back decision victories in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Oleinik (59-14-1 MMA) also entered UFC Vegas 6 sporting a two fight win streak, this after defeating Fabricio Werdum and submitting Maurice Greene in his most recent efforts.

After a back and forth opening round, which saw both fighters obtain dominant positions, Derrick Lewis quickly put an end to the contest in round two. ‘The Black Beast’ landed a thunderous right hand which sent his Russian opponent crashing to the canvas. From there, Lewis would unleash some savage ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest.

With the win, Derrick Lewis now holds the record for the most knockout victories in UFC heavyweight history. Following his sensational performance against ‘The Boa Constrictor’, Lewis spoke to the UFC round table in his post-fight interview.

As seen above, Derrick Lewis started his post-fight interview by suggesting that he needed to “take a sh*t”.

Now having three straight wins under belt, ‘The Black Beast’ finds himself back in title contention at heavyweight.

Lewis had previously challenged for the promotions coveted heavyweight strap at UFC 230, but ultimately fell short in his quest to dethrone then-champion Daniel Cormier.

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis fight next following his KO victory over Aleksei Oleinik this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020

Stay glued to this website for all of your mixed martial arts news.