UFC 261 Results: Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Jessica Andrade (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 261 event features a women’s flyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko (20-3 MMA) will be looking to earn her fifth-straight title defense with a victory over Andrade this evening in Jacksonville. ‘Bullet’ was most recently seen in action at November’s UFC 255 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over submission ace Jennifer Maia.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (21-8 MMA) earned her shot at Valentina Shevchenko by scoring a first round TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian in her flyweight debut. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian, as Andrade had previously suffered setbacks to Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas respectively.

Round one of this UFC 261 women’s title fight begins and Valentina Shevchenko quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Andrade swings and misses with a low kick. ‘The Bullet’ lands a nice kick to the body. The Brazilian leaps in with some heavy shots but fails to connect. Shevchenko lands a nice combination. Jessica Andrade responds with a kick to the body. Valentina shoots in and scores an early takedown. She lands in side control but Andrade scrambles back to her feet. Shevchenko drags her back down and just as quickly we are back on the feet. The champion still has a hold of the Brazilian but then let’s her go and lands a kick to the body. Jessica Andrade eats a big shot so she forces the clinch. Valentina uses the position to take the fight back down to the ground. She quickly jumps on a rear-naked choke but it is not tight. She gives up on that and Jessica proceeds to get back up to her feet. Shevchenko with some big knees now from the clinch position. The flyweight queen locks her wrists and then drags Andrade back down to the canvas. Valentina Shevchenko is working from side control. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Shevchenko quickly gets back to work. She lands a good combination and then shoots in and dumps Andrade on her back. Valentina begins working from half guard and starts to land some ground and pound. Jessica Andrade scrambles back up to her feet but just eats knees against the cage before being dragged back down. Shevchenko locks in a crucifix and this is close to being over. Big shots from the position now. Elbows. It is all over.

Official UFC 261 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Andrade via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Shevchenko fight next following her TKO victory over Andrade this evening in Jacksonville? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!