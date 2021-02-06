Pros react after Britain Hart defeats Paige VanZant at BKFC KnuckleMania

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant returned to action at tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania pay-per-view event against Britain Hart.

VanZant (8-5 MMA) had most previously competed at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, where she suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to her setback to Ribas, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in January of 2019.

Meanwhile, Hart (4-4-3), a professional boxer from Virginia, was most previously seen in action at BKFC 14. That evening, the 30-year-old walked away with a fourth round TKO victory over opponent Randine Elkholm. With that said, Hart had gone just 1-2 overall while competing under the Bare Knuckle banner.

Tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth battle. Paige VanZant and Britain Hart exchanged punches from the opening bell until the final horn, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. Hart utilized some good clinch work and a snapping jab to get the better of ‘PVZ’ this evening, walking away with a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Hart defeating VanZant below:

I mean…did anyone else want Britt Hart to end her promo, “Paige is going to find out, I’m the best there is, the best there was, & the best there ever will be.” ? #Knucklemania — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 6, 2021

Ok I’m gonna order the BKFC card tonight. Two female bouts and I’m interested to see of Paige does as well as I expect. That poorly staged weigh in incident between them did nothing for me. But I’m curious enough to order it. So I’ll be here tonight for it. — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 5, 2021

Damn Paige lost #WrestleMania — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 6, 2021

What is goin on? #kucklemania — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) February 6, 2021

More reactions following tonight’s Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart fight:

Who the hell was that chick? That was trash 🙄 #WrestleMania — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 6, 2021

This girls joking with this post fight interview right?! #knucklemania — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) February 6, 2021

Much respect to Briton hart. Good fight. @paigevanzant will be back. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 6, 2021

