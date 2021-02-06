BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Britain Hart defeats Paige VanZant (Highlights)

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant returns to action at tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania pay-per-view event against Britain Hart.

VanZant (8-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, where she suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to her setback to Ribas, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in Janaury of 2019.

Meanwhile, Hart (4-4-3), a professional boxer from Virginia, was last seen in action at BKFC 14. That evening, the 30-year-old walked away with a fourth round TKO victory over opponent Randine Elkholm. With that said, Hart has gone just 1-2 overall while competing under the Bare Knuckle banner.

Tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania main event proved to be a back and forth affair. Paige VanZant and Britain Hart went to war throwing a barrage of punches at one another much to the delight of the fans in attendance. Hart was able to utilize some good clinch work and a snapping jab, while ‘PVZ’ relied on her left hook and counter punches. The bout ended up going the distance and thus we went to the judges scorecards for decision. In the end, Hart was awarded a decision victory.

Official BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

