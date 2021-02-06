Promoter claims Jose Canseco “took a dive” in Rough N’ Rowdy main event

Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports, and the promoter of Rough N’ Rowdy was not happy with Jose Canseco’s performance this evening.

In the main event of Rough N’ Rowdy 13, the former MLB star fought Barstool Sports intern, Billy Football. In the lead-up to the bout, Jose Canseco made it clear he was too powerful and would knock out the intern in the first-round. The intern, on the other hand, claimed he would shock the world so fans were anticipating a very entertaining bout, but it was far from that.

Right when the bell rang, Billy Football rushed after Jose Canseco and landed several shots. They then clinched and the Barstool Sports intern landed a heavy shot that dropped Canseco. After Canseco was dropped he held his shoulder and the ref stopped the fight.

Jose Canseco claimed his shoulder was torn three to four months ago and thought he would be able to fight. However, that was far from the case as he lost by TKO in 10 seconds.

Immediately, David Portnoy and the commentators wondered if Canseco threw the fight. The commentators made it clear the former MLB star was paid a ton of money for this fight, and Portnoy does believe Canseco took a dive.

Jose 100% took a dive. We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 6, 2021

Barstool Sportsbook also voided all bets on Jose Canseco and refunded the money to the bettors.

We have already voided all bets on Jose Canceso at RnR 13. All wagers on Billy Football will be graded a win. — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) February 6, 2021

It is likely that Jose Canseco will not be welcomed back to compete under the Rough N’ Rowdy banner. His combat sports career is also likely over after the loss, but he did have some combat sports experience as he fought in DREAM. He took on the hulking Korean kickboxer “The Techno Goliath” Choi Hong-Man and lost via TKO. He has also done some celebrity boxing fights.

