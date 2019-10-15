Police say Ali Abdelaziz punched Abe Kawa in the face at PFL event

According to Las Vegas Police, Dominance MMA owner Ali Abdelaziz struck Abe Kawa in the face at this past weekend’s PFL event.

In a police report obtained by John Morgan of MMAJunkie, it was confirmed that Abdelaziz struck Kawa “with a closed fist” at Friday’s event in Las Vegas.

The official police report can be seen below:

“On October 11, 2019 at approximately 2126 Hours, I, Officer B. Redd P#16936 operating as marked and uniformed patrol unit MAN9 responded to a Battery in progress while working a special event at Mandalay Bay Event Center 3950 South Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Sgt. A Aguirre P#9645 and Sgt. K. Lorsen P#5746 while on post in the VIP section observed an unknown male later identified as ALAA R ABDELAZIZ (Ali Abdelaziz), strike another male in his face with a closed fist.. The male identified as the victim identified himself via his Miami ID as Ibrahim Kawa [redacted]. Kawa stated while in the VIP area Aziz approached him stated he needed to speak with him and subsequently struck him in the face with a closed fist on the right side of his face for no reason. Once struck Officers and Mandalay Security immediately responded, and separated both parties. Sgt. Aguirre and Sgt Lorsen observed the incident in its entirety.

Leisette France corroborated the incident observed by officers.

Aziz did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence upon the person of another to wit Ibrahim Kawa by using his fist to hit said victim in the face and head area in the presence of a public officer.

Photos of Kawa’s injuries were taken and uploaded to OnBase.

Due to the above facts and circumstances, a battery occurring in officers presence Aziz was issued a citation and escorted off the premises.”

Ali Abdelaziz manages a plethora of mixed martial arts fighters including three UFC champions in Henry Cejudo, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Abe Kawa serves as the Vice President for First Round Management, who provides services to Mike Perry, Jorge Masvidal, Yoel Romero, among others.

The UFC has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

This is not the first time that Ali Abdelaziz has been involved in altercations with members of the MMA Community.

Earlier this year the Dominance MMA CEO got into it with UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

This article first appeared appeared on bjpenn.com October 14, 2019