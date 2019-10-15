Joannna Jedrzejczyk hopes Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington’s ‘ass’ at UFC 245

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Colby Covington are teammates at American Top Team but that doesn’t mean she will be rooting for him in his next fight.

At UFC 245, Covington will be taking on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, yet Joanna Jedrzejczyk hopes the champion beats up ‘Choas’. The reason why the former strawweight champion wants that to happen is because of how Colby Covington has treated his teammates in Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

“No, no focus on dumb people,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Colby is something else. We let him be. We let him be.

“I never wish any fighter to get like hurt, I wish that Usman will beat his ass. I shouldn’t say this because you always should support your people, but Colby is not a friend, he’s just acting weird. He’s an ugly guy,” she continued. “You never talk bad about your teammates, doesn’t matter if you like them or not.”

Of course, Colby Covington picked against Dustin Poirier, while he and Jorge Masvidal had gone back-and-forth in interviews. It got to the point that ‘The Diamond’ said it was on sight if he sees, Covington. ‘Chaos’ then told Poirier he knew where to find him.

For Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she believes Colby Covington is just trying to act like Conor McGregor in hopes he can be a star. But, she does not buy his act and knows it is fake.

“He’s acting like he’s Conor McGregor. Trying to show on the video that people open the door for him, that he’s driving fancy cars,” Jedrzejczyk said. “He’s in show guys, he’s in [the show]. He’s a hard worker. I don’t buy it.”

There is no question there is a rift at American Top Team involving Colby Covington and this is the latest controversy.

What do you make of Joanna Jedrzejczyk saying she hopes Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington at UFC 245? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.