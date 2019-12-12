PHOTOS | See Jose Aldo less than 24 hours out from UFC 245 weigh-ins

This weekend, on the main card of UFC 245, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will make his debut in the bantamweight division. He’ll be welcomed to this new division by former UFC title challenger and World Series of Fighting champ Marlon Moraes — certainly not a tune-up fight.

Before Aldo can even think about dealing with the challenge that is Moraes, however, he’ll have to make the 136-pound limit for their fight. Given that he was always a pretty hefty featherweight, the widespread expectation is that his final cut down to 136 could be quite difficult.

On Thursday afternoon, several members of the media — and one fighter — posted photos of Aldo, who is now a little less than 24 hours from the UFC 245 weigh-ins. He certainly looks like he’s pushing his body to the limit, but it’s hard to say how much weight he still has to shed.

Jose Aldo at #UFC245 media. In less than 24 hours, the former longtime 145-pound champion will have to make 136 pounds for the first time. pic.twitter.com/V0LG8a3xIx — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 12, 2019

The good news — especially given the widespread concern these photos is likely to spark — is that Aldo’s camp is confident he’ll hit his mark.

BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor spoke to sources inside Team Aldo, who assured the former featherweight champion is already almost on target.

I just spoke with some friends inside the Nova Uniao camp. They are very confident that Jose Aldo will make 136lbs tomorrow: “He’s basically already there” — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) December 12, 2019

“He’s basically already there,” a member of Nova Uniao told Taylor.

Jose Aldo also gave a positive update on his cut down to bantamweight in a recent interview with Brazilian publication Combate, claiming that it’s been “easy” thus far.

“I’m fine now,” Aldo said (via BloodyElbow). “I have already hit the featherweight mark, I’ve been training well and intensely, it has been easy for me. I’m dieting for the first time, so it didn’t hinder me at all. It has only helped. I’ve never been too much of an eater, I always ate healthy. I have always had good nutrition. I was never one to eat junk food. I’ve been dieting for two months, strictly, it was pretty easy.”

Do you think Jose Aldo will successfully make the bantamweight limit?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/12/2019.