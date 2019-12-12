Betting odds for UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington fight card

UFC 245 is almost here, and we’ve got the betting odds for the full card.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about the Las Vegas spectacular that is set to go down at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, with the three main title fights being as good of a reason as any. There’s a whole lot of intrigue surrounding what is going to happen in these contests, with all three being viewed as very competitive matchups by most fans and experts.

The odds for the absolutely mammoth UFC 245 card have now been revealed. Check them out below (via MMA Mania).

UFC 245 MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman (-185) vs. Colby Covington (+160)

Max Holloway (-170) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+150)

Amanda Nunes (-280) vs. Germaine de Randamie (+240)

Marlon Moraes (-200) vs. Jose Aldo (+170)

Petr Yan (-475) vs. Urijah Faber (+380)

UFC 245 UNDERCARD

Geoff Neal (-245) v.s Mike Perry (+205)

Ketlen Vieira (-165) vs. Irene Aldana (+145)

Ian Heinisch (-150) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+130)

Matt Brown (-345) vs. Ben Saunders (+285)

Chase Hooper (-115) vs. Daniel Teymur (-105)

Kai Kara-France (-165) vs. Brandon Moreno (+145)

Viviane Araujo (-170) vs. Jessica Eye (+150)

Oskar Piechota (-120) vs. Punahele Soriano (EVEN)

There are plenty of intriguing things to pick out from all of those UFC 245 odds, mainly within the main card. The three champions are being put in the position of favourites which makes a lot of sense, but it certainly feels like there’s been a swing towards all three challengers as of late.

Usman vs Covington is being viewed as too close to call by many, Volkanovski is considered to be the biggest threat to Holloway’s title reign yet, and “The Iron Lady” possesses the sort of power necessary to cause Nunes some real issues in their rematch.

One thing is for sure — it’s going to be an unpredictable night.

