PHOTOS | Paul Felder shows off injuries sustained in MMA career

Paul Felder has sustained some nasty injuries over the course of his MMA career. The lightweight contender turned commentator showed off some of those injuries on Instagram this week.

See Felder’s post below.

“I get asked a lot when I’m returning or if I’m officially retired,” Felder wrote. “I miss the octagon and competing but these Pictures are how I come home to a 5 year old princess. It’s a hard job. This is why I love commentating. I get to talk about the toughest athletes on the planet.”

Felder shared several photos of various instances of swelling and bruises, but one of the pictures he shared, a bloody lump of flesh, was not immediately identifiable.

Responding to an inquisitive fan in the comments, Felder clarified that the picture is of a piece of his lung that had to be removed after he sustained a collapsed lung in a 2018 war with “Platinum” Mike Perry.

As Felder suggests, he has recently been considering retirement. He alluded to his retirement after his last fight, a split decision loss to Dan Hooker, but later walked back that talk.

When Paul Felder does opt to retire for good, he can look forward to the continuation of his career as a UFC color commentator. The long-time lightweight contender has become a staple of the commentary booth over the last few years, and is widely regarded as one of the commentators the promotion has. He can rest assured that that job won’t send him home to his young daughter with injuries.