BJPENN.COM Radio Ep 128 // Cung Le | Sunny Singh

Cung Le joins the show in the wake of multiple UFC athletes calling foul in regards to how they have been treated and compensated by the company. Cung has long been an outspoken voice for change in the world of MMA and is part of a class-action lawsuit against the UFC as well as a member of the MMA Fighters Association. The former Sanshou and Strikeforce champion parted ways with the UFC in 2014 following a myriad of soured business dealings with the company and Le quickly made his complaints public. Being one of the original dissenting voices in the MMA world, Cung Le, as with many others, believes that the only way for MMA athletes to be properly compensated is through the Ali Act. Cung gives us his perspective on the kind of change the sport needs for the betterment of all the athletes while ensuring a positive future for the next generation. We’ll also hear the inside scoop on what led to Cung Le’s UFC departure and just how manipulative he believes the worlds most dominant MMA promotion is with its athletes and encourages it’s biggest stars to join the fight.

Sunny Singh is a three-time taekwondo champion turned international action movie star. He’s recently become a brand ambassador for the all-new EKIC promotion and has some great insight for athletes looking to make a career in film after fighting. Sunny gives us a rundown of his career accomplishments and discusses how he plans to insert his knowledge within the EKIC brand and help the company build future stars of their own, while also tapping into one of MMA’s most under utilized markets, the second highest populated country in the world, his native India.

All that and much more!

