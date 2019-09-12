PHOTOS | Mackenzie Dern looks incredible 3 months after giving birth to first child

Mackenzie Dern recently showcased her impressive physique on Instagram — just 3 months after giving birth.

The strawweight fighter gave birth do her daughter on June 9th. However, that hasn’t stopped Dern from getting back to business. She is back in training and is making regular visits to the beach — and she’s documenting it all on her Instagram account.

The submission specialist is a no-gi BJJ World Champion, and made her UFC debut in 2018. She has only two fights within the organization, but both were victories. Her last fight was a short and sweet submission victory over Amanda Bobby Cooper at UFC 224.

Her pregnancy announcement resulted in a hiatus from the sport, however, Dern is eyeing an Octagon return for October 12th against Amanda Ribas. Dern is currently undefeated, but as we saw most recently when Felicia Spencer fought Cris Cyborg at UFC 240, it only takes one challenging opponent to destroy an undefeated record.

Despite going through drastic changes within her body, it is clear that Dern is in great form. She recently divulged that she intends on increasing muscle mass but isn’t concerned about cut weight for her upcoming bout — despite missing her mark for fights several times in the past.

“I’m focusing on my diet and training. The UFC is sending me meals every day and that helps me a lot because I have no time to cook with the baby. They’ve been helping me a lot,” she said to MMA Fighting.

Watch Mackenzie Dern swap her bikinis for a Reebok fight kit at UFC Tampa this fall. The main event of this anticipated card features Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Michelle Waterson in a compelling strawweight main event.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/12/2019.