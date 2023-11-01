Photos | Check out how the MMA world celebrated Halloween

By Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

A parade of stars from the MMA world celebrated Halloween yesterday.

Georges St-Pierre

It’s known as the spookiest holiday of the year – and for good reason. On October 31st, millions of people around the world let their hair down and really embrace the madness that is Halloween. From trick-or-treating to amazing costumes and beyond, it’s a day that gives many the opportunity to have a bit of fun.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR’S TEAM ADDRESSES HIS MOTHER’S CONTROVERSIAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME

That includes, as it turns out, the MMA community. We all see these fighters competing on a weekly basis, but we rarely get to see their personality shine behind it all. Thankfully, through social media, we can get a glimpse into what they get up to when things aren’t so serious.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre)

MMA’s Halloween shindig

As mixed martial arts fans, we’ve all seen some incredible – and also brutal – things over the years. In equal measure, we’ve also become attached to some of the best fighters on the planet. From an outsider’s perspective, it may seem pretty barbaric or strange, but posts like this remind you that these guys and girls are just like the rest of us.

Plus, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many other great costumes out there to be seen across Twitter and Instagram, all of which are getting some pretty solid engagement numbers.

So, the next time someone you know disses MMA, just show them a few of these fun shots. If that doesn’t work, maybe take them to a local BJJ class.

Which MMA fighter do you think had the best costume this year? Are you a big fan of dressing up for Halloween? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation – and happy Halloween!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Stipe Miocic

John McCarthy shares theory as to why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic fighting for the interim heavyweight title

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023
Jiri Prochazka
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares advice for Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 295 title fight with Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Jiri Prochazka some advice ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Vinc Pichel
Vinc Pichel

Vinc Pichel hoping for "legend fights" after he finishes Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo: "He will turn into a wrestler once I crack him"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Vinc Pichel is excited to finally return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away.

Vince McMahon and Dana White
UFC

Vince McMahon shoots down rumors of having a bad relationship with Dana White: "We get along very, very well"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon says he and UFC CEO Dana White have a great relationship.

Michael-Bisping
Max Holloway

Michael Bisping encourages Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “You can be forgotten about”

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Michael Bisping is encouraging Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway.

Jon Jones, UFC

Jon Jones assures fight fans that his “best days are still to come” following UFC 295 withdrawal

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023
Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving, reportedly went 86 miles over the speed limit

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has reportedly been arrested on charges of reckless driving.

Leon Edwards and Ian Garry
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' gym Team Renegade responds to Ian Garry's comments: "Not in line with what we're creating"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

The gym of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Ian Garry’s comments.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: "No one knows him"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t going to be fighting Devin Haney.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says Francis Ngannou should've beaten his training partner Tyson Fury: "I couldn’t believe it. I’m still shocked."

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Tom Aspinall thinks Francis Ngannou should have gotten his hand raised over Tyson Fury.