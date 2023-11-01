John McCarthy shares theory as to why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic fighting for the interim heavyweight title

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic in the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

At UFC 295, Tom Aspinall will battle Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight championship. The fight has been made after Jon Jones was forced to pull out of his scheduled title showdown with Stipe Miocic due to injury.

Many fans, as you can imagine, were wondering why Miocic didn’t get the call to be part of the replacement matchup. According to Dana White, Jones vs Miocic has always been the fight they want, and he even suggested that it would be disrespectful to Stipe even to offer him an interim shot instead.

RELATED: DANA WHITE EXPLAINS WHY STIPE MIOCIC IS NOT PART OF THE INTERIM HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT AT UFC 295: “COMPLETE DISRESPECT”

John McCarthy, meanwhile, has a theory of his own.