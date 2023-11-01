Dan Hardy believes Dana White will do “everything he can” to prevent UFC fighters from following in Francis Ngannou’s footsteps

By Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

Former UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy thinks Dana White will do everything in his power to stop UFC fighters from going down Francis Ngannou’s path.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC

Ever since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Francis Ngannou has found great success. In addition to signing a lucrative deal with PFL, he also took part in a blockbuster boxing match with Tyson Fury last weekend. While he may not have won the fight, he did drop ‘The Gypsy King’, with many believing he deserved to get the nod.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU SAYS HE’D “LIKE TO KNOW” DANA WHITE’S THOUGHTS AFTER HIS BOXING MATCH WITH TYSON FURY

Following his criticism of Francis’ decision to leave, many believe Dana White won’t be too happy with how well he’s done since then. That includes Dan Hardy, who had the following to say on the matter.

Hardy’s White/Ngannou view

“We got the [Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor] thing and that was a one-off,” Hardy explained on The MMA Hour. “I do feel like the UFC in particular like Dana’s a boxing fan. I think he was intrigued by that because he felt Conor was something quite special and he might be able to just do something as well as obviously they made a bunch of cash out of it.

“If you look at somebody like a Sean O’Malley or a Jon Jones, he doesn’t want to take that risk. You remember when he took Chuck Liddell over to PRIDE and ‘Rampage’ [Quinton Jackson] beat him up, that kind of burned him, I feel. He’s been very, very reluctant to risk breaking his toys in other people’s promotions. I think he’s going to do everything he can to stop people from doing it.”

“I think now people are going to have the courage and confidence to see Ngannou go into free agency, recognize that maybe the grass is potentially greener elsewhere,” Hardy said. “The money is certainly greener elsewhere, I can tell you that. We’ll see a few more people working their way out of their contracts.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Dan Hardy? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Hardy Dana White Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Georges St-Pierre

Photos | Check out how the MMA world celebrated Halloween

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

John McCarthy shares theory as to why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic fighting for the interim heavyweight title

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on why the UFC didn’t want Stipe Miocic in the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Jiri Prochazka
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares advice for Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 295 title fight with Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2023

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Jiri Prochazka some advice ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Vinc Pichel
Vinc Pichel

Vinc Pichel hoping for "legend fights" after he finishes Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo: "He will turn into a wrestler once I crack him"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Vinc Pichel is excited to finally return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away.

Vince McMahon and Dana White
UFC

Vince McMahon shoots down rumors of having a bad relationship with Dana White: "We get along very, very well"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon says he and UFC CEO Dana White have a great relationship.

Michael-Bisping

Michael Bisping encourages Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “You can be forgotten about”

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones assures fight fans that his “best days are still to come” following UFC 295 withdrawal

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Jon Jones is assuring fight fans that his ‘best days are still to come’ following his UFC 295 withdrawal.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving, reportedly went 86 miles over the speed limit

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has reportedly been arrested on charges of reckless driving.

Leon Edwards and Ian Garry
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' gym Team Renegade responds to Ian Garry's comments: "Not in line with what we're creating"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

The gym of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Ian Garry’s comments.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: "No one knows him"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t going to be fighting Devin Haney.