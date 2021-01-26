Photo | TJ Dillashaw shows off ripped physique ahead of UFC return

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw looks to be in phenomenal shape ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon.

Dillashaw recently completed his two-year suspension with USADA and he is set to return to the UFC in short order. It was back in January 2019 when Dillahaw’s world came crashing down after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs following a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo. He vacated the 135lbs title following the fight and has been sitting on the sidelines ever since then, waiting for his return to the Octagon.

With Dillashaw’s two years now up, he is eligible to return to the cage and it looks like he’s ready to get in there as soon as possible. The former champ posted a new photo of himself on his social media where he looks to be in absolutely phenomenal shape ahead of his return to the cage. It appears that Dillashaw hasn’t been wasting his time off, and instead he has been busy in the gym and keeping in great shape.

I will never be outworked. Thank you @tyler_wombles and Classic Fight Team.

Dillashaw (16-4) was the 135lbs champion when he was last in the UFC, so despite the two-year layoff, it seems fair to say he can jump right back into the title mix right away. Current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is next set to take on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March, and Dillashaw could potentially fight the winner of that contest. If not, there are plenty of other potential opponents for him.

The most notable of these potential opponents would be former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who called Dillashaw out following his decision win over Marlon Vera in December. As well, Rob Font called out Dillashaw after knocking out Marlon Moraes. There is no shortage of viable opposition for Dillashaw in his comeback.

Who do you want to see TJ Dillashaw fight in his return to the UFC?