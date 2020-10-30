Photo | Former champ TJ Dillashaw is in phenomenal shape ahead of UFC reinstatement

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead of his upcoming reinstatement into the Octagon in 2021.

A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Dillashaw hasn’t fought since January 2019 when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo. Following the fight, he failed his post-fight drug test and was suspended for two years by USADA after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Dillashaw is now set to return to the Octagon in January 2021 and he is expected to get a top-15 opponent in his first fight back.

Taking to social media a few months ahead of his return to the cage, Juan Archuleta — a teammate of Dillashaw — posted a photo of a great training session he had with Cub Swanson and Dillashaw, who appears to be in amazing shape ahead of his UFC return. Take a look below at the training photo Archuleta recently shared on his Twitter.

Great night of grappling yeee yeee @TJDillashaw @CubSwanson @dan_determined @philipefurao

Dillashaw was one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport the last time we saw him compete, but a lot has changed in his two years since leaving. For one, Dillashaw is now two years older at 34, and he turns 35 in February, making him one of the oldest fighters at 135lbs. There will be many fans and media who wonder if Dillashaw will show up in the same form he once had minus using those performance-enhancing drugs.

Second, the bantamweight division is a much different place than when it was last left. Since vacating his title, both Cejudo and now Petr Yan has won the title at 135lbs. Dillashaw shouldn’t expect to just waltz in and get a title shot now that there are so many other fresh contenders in the bantamweight division. If anything, the UFC should match up Dillashaw with a top-15 opponent to see what form he is at these days.

Who do you want to see TJ Dillashaw fight in his return to the UFC?