UFC Vegas 8 loses Main Card bout on just hours notice

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event just took a major hit as a highly anticipated rematch between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev has been removed from the card.

Just hours before the commencement of tonight’s event the promotion announced that Ion Cutelaba had tested positive for Covid-19 and was thus forced out of his scheduled main card bout with Magomed Ankalaev.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ion Cutelaba’s light heavyweight fight against Magomed Ankalaev has been removed from today’s undercard and will be rescheduled for a later date.”

Cutelaba and Ankalaev has originally met at UFC Norfolk in February of 2020, with Magomed emerging victorious by way of a controversial first round TKO victory.

Due to the controversy, the light heavyweights were immediately booked to rematch at UFC 249. Then, after the scheduled April pay-per-view was forced to be postponed, the fight was re-booked to take place at UFC 252.

Unfortunately, Ion Cutelaba (15-5 MMA) tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of UFC 252 and thus the bout was pushed back to this evening.

Now following his second positive test for the Coronavirus in as many months, the rematch between Cutelaba and Ankalaev will have to wait.

With that said, tonight’s UFC Vegas 8 event will proceed with ten bouts, the headliner being a key light heavyweight scrap between Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic.

Tonight’s fight card also features the return of former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler, who is scheduled to square off with Neil Magny in tonight’s co-main event.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020