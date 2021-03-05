Photo | Leon Edwards looking ripped ahead of long-awaited return

No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards is looking absolutely shredded ahead of his anticipated return to the Octagon.

Edwards has not fought since a July, 2019 fight with Rafael dos Anjos, which he won by unanimous decision. However, his lengthy layoff is hardly his fault.

Edwards was originally expected to return to the cage opposite former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in early 2020. Unfortunately, that fight fell through due to the early travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. He was then slated to fight rising welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev on three separate occasions, but the fight fell through each time the UFC tried to make it happen.

After Chimaev withdrew from the third attempt at this matchup, Edwards was then matched up with No. 13 welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. That fight goes down on March 13.

Despite his long break from competition, Edwards is in phenomenal shape as his return draws nearer. On Friday morning, the Brit took to Instagram to flaunt his fight-ready physique.

Leon Edwards will enter his fight with Belal Muhammad on an impressive, eight-fight win-streak. Highlights of that streak include wins over top-flight foes in dos Anjos, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque. He hasn’t been beaten since a 2015 decision loss to Kamaru Usman, who now holds the UFC welterweight title.

Heading into his return to the Octagon, Edwards has made it clear that he’s still dead-set on capturing the UFC welterweight title.

Belal Muhammad, of course, will be looking to play the spoiler.

“This is that moment where, I asked for it,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting ahead of his matchup with Edwards. “You’re always seeing it in your head happening a certain way. I thought it was going to be a longer road, but the fact that it came so quick, beautiful. I don’t have to go through 13 other guys to get to No. 3, I can just go straight to No. 3, win this fight, and get a title fight.”

Do you think Leon Edwards will pick up a win in his long-awaited return to the cage?