Tim Elliott says he bet a “significant amount of money” on himself against Jordan Espinosa, believes loser gets cut

Tim Elliott always wanted to fight Jordan Espinosa.

Elliott and Espinosa have been linked to one another for quite some time and at UFC 259 the two will finally share the Octagon. They were supposed to fight on January 16, but it was pushed back to March 6, which Elliott is fine with as long as he got the chance to fight Espinosa.

“We were already supposed to fight. We were going to be on the Abu Dhabi card on January 16 but he got COVID and it got pushed back,” Tim Elliott said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The UFC wanted me to take another fight. But, when they originally booked the fight and it was so many months away I had a feeling he would pull out. The UFC reassured me that he is in a position that he needs to take this fight. We then talked to the UFC and they said if I take a replacement on the 16th, Jordan would fight someone else. So, we decided to push it back. If he is going to fight anyone in the UFC it has to be against me.”

Against Jordan Espinosa, Tim Elliott likes this matchup a lot. He is confident he is the better striker and grappler and doesn’t see how Espinosa can beat him. Not only does he think he will get a stoppage win, but the ranked flyweight contender revealed he put bet a significant amount of money on himself in this fight.

“My inconsistency in the UFC has been due to my inconsistency with coaching and training. I’m on a set schedule with James Krause now and it is nice to get back to that lifestyle. I don’t see where I lose this fight,” Elliott explained. “He doesn’t have the power to knock me out. He also doesn’t have the submission skills to submit me, and even if he did, I don’t think he can take me down. I will put a significant amount of money on myself because I’m investing in myself. I think this is a tailor-made matchup for me. I’m lucky enough to have a guy in James who coached him.”

Not only is Tim Elliott betting on himself, but he believes the pressure is on as well as he thinks the loser will get cut by the UFC.

“If I can’t beat Jordan I don’t belong in the top-15 of the UFC. I think this is a fight where the UFC can shed some weight and the loser will probably get cut,” Elliott concluded.

