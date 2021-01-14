Photo | Jon Jones shows off physical transformation to 250lbs

UFC superstar Jon Jones showed off his physical transformation ahead of his heavyweight debut, saying he weighs 250lbs.

Jones announced this past summer that he was vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship and moving up to the heavyweight division, in an attempt to win a second title and cement his legacy as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. “Bones” has for the past six months been training his body to make the move up in weight, showing videos of himself packing on the muscle. Now Jones is showing off, teasing fans that he weighs 250lbs and feels amazing not having to cut weight anymore.

On Wednesday, Jones posted photos of himself living the 250lbs life on his social media. Jones didn’t reveal everything as we didn’t see him from the front without a shirt on, but he did show off his back and several photos of himself preparing to do some heavy lifting. If you thought Jones was a dominant force at 205lbs, just wait until we can see what we can do at 250lbs. Check out the photos of Jones below.

It feels good to not be depriving myself of food anymore, can’t fit any of my suits but I’m moving well. 250# @boohoomanofficial

Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, when he defeated rival Dominick Reyes via a controversial unanimous decision to retain the UFC light heavyweight title. Many fans hoped that Jones and Reyes would rematch given how competitive the first fight was, but Jones decided that he had cleaned out 205lbs and made the move up to heavyweight. “Bones” is currently waiting for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou to hold their rematch this spring or summer, and according to UFC president Dana White, Jones could get the winner.

How excited are you to see what Jon Jones can do at heavyweght?