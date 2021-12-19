Photo | Jake Paul was up on all three judges scorecards prior to knocking out Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul was beating Tyron Woodley before he scored the knockout, according to the judges.

In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday, Paul scored a violent KO over Woodley in the sixth round. Although Paul got the win he was looking for, many thought Woodley was winning the fight or that the bout was very close entering the sixth round. However, the judges didn’t see things that way, as all three of them had the fight for Paul after five rounds.

Jake Paul KO6 Tyron Woodley judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage. Jake was ahead on all three cards… pic.twitter.com/RU9DRQpTTH — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 19, 2021

Entering the sixth round, Jake Paul was up 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46. According to one judge, Woodley only won the first round, while another only had him winning the third. The one judge who had it 3-2 gave Woodley the third and fifth rounds.

Although the judges had Paul up, it ended up not mattering as in the sixth round Jake Paul landed a vicious right hand that put Tyron Woodley out cold. After the fight, “The Problem Child” said his latest win proves he’s legit.

“This is as real as it f*****g gets just like my right hand,” Paul said after the fight. “I told you I was going to f**k him up and I f****d him up! This guy is a legend. Don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC champion. Respect him for taking this fight on two weeks’ notice cause Tommy Fury’s a b***h and he backed out of the fight. This is a real fighter.”

With the KO win over Woodley, Paul improves to 5-0 as a pro and coming off back-to-back wins over the former UFC welterweight champ. Prior to his wins over “The Chosen One”, Jake had knocked out Ben Askren in a contest that was considered to be his first real test. Before that, he knocked out Nate Robinson and TKO’d fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib in his professional debut.

