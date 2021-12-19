Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley join forces after receiving criticism from Le’Veon Bell

From foes to bros – Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have teamed up after receiving criticism from NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) collided for a second time last night in Tampa, this after their first encounter ended in a controversial split-decision.

‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ did not result in the thrilling rematch that most fans were hoping for. The first five rounds of the contest consisted of a lot of hugging and clinching, resulting in a restless crowd. With that being said, the fight did end in spectacular fashion, this after Paul landed a massive right hand that sent Woodley crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

While many fans and even some pro boxers were quick to commend Jake Paul for his performance, NFL running back Le’Veon Bell shared a different take.

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

“Jake Paul fight me, stop trying to fight people who can’t box.” – Bell wrote on Twitter.

Bell, a current free agent who is best known for his success with the Pittsburgh Steelers, received a quick response from Tyron Woodley, who was obviously upset with the criticism.

Cause i made one mistake you think it's sweet? Don't get it fucked up homeboy https://t.co/kaRtVzn4Xy — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 19, 2021

“Cause I made one mistake you think it’s sweet? Don’t get it f*cked up homeboy.” – Woodley responded to Bell.

Shortly after that, Jake Paul chimed in on the discussion where he dared Le’Veon Bell to step in the ring with the former UFC champion.

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

“Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!!” – Paul captioned Bell’s tweet.

Jake Paul is now a perfect 5-0 in his young and budding boxing career, with four of those five victories coming by way of knockout.

As for Tyron Woodley, the former UFC champion has now lost six fights in a row (4 in the UFC and 2 in Boxing). Despite the rough stretch, ‘The Chosen One’ made it clear during last night’s post-fight presser that he plans to compete on multiple occasions in 2022.