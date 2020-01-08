PHOTO | Conor McGregor flaunts welterweight physique 11 days out from ‘Cowboy’ fight

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is 11 days out from his welterweight showdown with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, which tops the UFC 246 card on January 18.

While McGregor’s doubters are as rampant as ever, he certainly looks like he’s in fantastic shape as this challenge draws closer.

Early on Wednesday morning, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ took to Instagram to show off his physique ahead of his welterweight battle with Cerrone.

“11 days,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. Given his long hiatus, many fans are curious how he’ll fair against Cerrone, who is one of the busiest and most active fighters on the UFC roster.

McGregor’s next most recent fight before Nurmagomedov was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s 21-4 in MMA competition.

Cerrone, on the other hand, will step into the cage with McGregor with a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in the rear-view mirror. Prior to those losses, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez and a welterweight win over Mike Perry. Cerrone holds the UFC records for most wins and most finishes. He’s 36-13 overall.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/7/2020.