Dustin Poirier told Jorge Masvidal that he wants to ‘f*ck up’ Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that Dustin Poirier told him that he is eager to get his hands on Colby Covington — in no uncertain terms.

The rise of Covington over the last few years has certainly ruffled plenty of feathers, mainly because of his actions in going after so many of his supposed teammates in the media. While this has been brushed off by some, a few members of American Top Team just can’t let the issue go. Dustin Poirier is one of them.

With Covington not really showing his face at ATT in the wake of his defeat to Kamaru Usman, it’s pretty clear to see that he doesn’t want to be mixing with the likes of Poirier and Masvidal right now.

During a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Masvidal made it clear that Dustin Poirier wants Covington’s blood.

“When you see this dude, you can’t even touch him. And he’s like, ‘I’m telling you, I am going to fuck his ass up, I’m tired of this s***.’ So I tell him he’s got like, I don’t know if Trump hired them or something, but he’s got secret service for him. It’s nuts because you can’t even look at the guy, he’s got too many people,” he said (via MMA Mania)

It seems like many fighters believe “Chaos” finally got what he deserved at UFC 245 when he was finished by Kamaru Usman, getting his jaw broken in the process. It was one of those fights that captured the attention of fans all around the world, and Covington’s resilience had a big part to play in that.

However, people will often only remember the result from a bout like that – and the bottom line is that Usman is still the UFC Welterweight Champion following a strong performance.